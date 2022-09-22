LISTEN: James McMurtry Has Our Song Of The Week — 'Vaquero'

This week’s brand-new episode of Mountain Stage features one of Americana music’s most heralded and admires writers, James McMurtry, with songs from his latest album, The Horses and the Hounds, on New West Records.

We also get a set of enchanting new music from Aoife O’Donovan, a high-energy performance from the effervescent Sammy Rae & The Friends, plus Nashville based hit writer Natalie Hemby, and songwriter Heather Maloney.

Our Song of the Week, “Vaquero,” is another masterpiece from McMurtry, whose writing manages to capture the unique human experience in particularly vivid ways.

mira vaquero (look yonder vaquero)

se pone el sol (the sun sets)

buen caballero viajando con Dios (fine horseman, travelling with God)

mira vaquero (look yonder vaquero)

no miramos atras (we don’t look back)

nos vamos al campo (let us go to the cow camp)

una vez mas, una vez mas (one more time, one more time)

“Vaquero” appears on McMurtry’s latest on New West Records, The Horses And The Hounds.

1 of 6 — Aoiffe O'Donovan - 2022 Aoife O'Donovan performing on Mountain Stage, 2022 Chris Morris 2 of 6 — Sammy Rae - 2022 Sammy Rae and The Friends performing their high-energy set on Mountain Stage in 2022. Chris Morris 3 of 6 — Natalie Hemby - 2022 Host Kathy Mattea introduces Natalie Hemby to the Mountain Stage. Chris Morris 4 of 6 — Heather Maloney - 2022 Chris Morris 5 of 6 — Finale song 9-23-2022 Guest artists join host Kathy Mattea for the finale song at the end of the show. Chris Morris 6 of 6 — James McMurtry - 2022 Chris Morris

Hear the entire episode, with performances from McMurtry, Aoife O'Donovan, Natalie Hemby, Sammy Rae & The Friends and Heather Maloney, starting Friday, Sept. 23 on these NPR Music stations.

