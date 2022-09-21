Manchin In The Middle

West Virginia’s U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin is the man in the middle.
For years, Manchin has used his deciding vote in the Senate to stand up to President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda, but recently a surprise agreement changed everything. In this episode of Us & Them, we look at the outcome of that legislation called the Inflation Reduction Act.
Many are asking, “Who is Joe Manchin?” The important compromise on climate legislation in the bill is producing a transformation to Manchin’s political image, and according to some analysts, opening opportunities for the future.
Manchin is not up for re-election to his Senate seat until 2024, but the outcome of the midterm elections could have a significant impact on him. If the Democrats lose their majority in the Senate, Manchin will no longer be the all-powerful deciding vote. However, if the party holds control of the Senate but loses the House, it’s unlikely Democratic legislation will even make it to the president's desk.
Despite the frustrations many in his own party have with Manchin, there’s an important fact to — Manchin represents one of the most elusive and powerful factions in American politics — the middle. How far can that take him?
This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the West Virginia Humanities Council, the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, the CRC Foundation and the Daywood Foundation.
Subscribe to Us & Them on Apple Podcasts, NPR One, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and beyond.