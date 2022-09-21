Hidden History Happenings In Southern W.Va. 

The National Park Service is hosting several events this week to celebrate the “hidden histories” of southern West Virginia. It’s part of the 16th Annual Hidden History Happenings.

Park rangers are guiding hikes, hosting a Lumberjack Festival and even making apple butter to celebrate the rich history of the region.

Hikers will explore old farm sites, and foundations at Pipestem Resort State Park to learn about life pre-park. Other state parks hosting events include Babcock, Carnifex Ferry Battlefield, and Twin Falls Resort.

Events are also scheduled at sites in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

Community tours will also be offered in Bramwell and throughout Summers County.

The Park Service is also looking for “history’s helpers” to assist with cleaning up around an old coal tipple at Nuttallburg.

The variety of free programs are meant to help visitors find their connection to history and community through the stories of the past.

Before making the trip, visitors should check partner heritage websites such as the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, National Coal Heritage Area, West Virginia State Parks, and Active Southern West Virginia for any last-minute updates.

Suggested auto tours and scenic drives are also available including the African American Heritage Tour, Fayette Station Road, Coal Heritage Trail, Paint Creek Driving Tour, along Historic Thurmond, and Historic Hinton.

Find a full list of events at the National Park Service and Preserve Hidden History webpage.