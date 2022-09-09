West Virginia Black Heritage Festival Returns

The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival is returning to Clarksburg this weekend for its 30th year.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival will take place this weekend in Clarksburg.

Started in 1990 by the Kelly Miller Alumni Association as a celebration of the Emancipation Proclamation, the festival aims to inspire African American youth by awarding scholarships.

The Kelly Miller School was a Black school in Clarksburg until desegregation in 1956. In the 1980’s some of the school’s alumni formed an association and foundation to further Black education efforts through scholarships

This year’s scholarship recipients will be crowned Youth King and Queen to kick off Saturday’s events.

The weekend’s festivities include a golf tournament, a Youth Block Party Friday evening, as well as a concert on Main Street Saturday afternoon.