LISTEN: Nellie McKay Has Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

The new fall season of Mountain Stage begins this weekend with our latest episode featuring Martin Sexton, Nellie McKay, Joseph, Abe Partridge, and Cave Twins, welcomed by our guest-host Larry Groce. Join us on these NPR stations starting this Friday, September 9.

Our Song of the Week comes from the incomparable Nellie McKay, whose music incorporates many different styles, from Cabaret and Broadway, to American songbook all diffused through the lens of her zany and profound interpretations of life.

Nellie McKay-No Equality, live on Mountain Stage Listen • 4:43

Our Song of the Week is McKay’s performance of “No Equality,” which appeared originally on her 2010 album Home Sweet Mobile Home.

Join us on the radio this week for the entire set from Nellie McKay featuring the Mountain Stage Band, and we’ll also be treated to live performances from Martin Sexton, Joseph, Abe Partridge, and Cave Twins.

Check out the playlist here, and take a look at our list of affiliates to find out when you can tune in.