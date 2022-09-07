Greenbrier Fish Hatchery Part Of Educational Music Festival
A Greenbrier County festival is celebrating West Virginia heritage and culture by offering tours of a fish hatchery. The Freshwater Folk Festival is intended to encourage visitor appreciation and conservation of freshwater resources.
The one day festival includes activities such as live music, bounce houses, displays, demonstrations and hands-on activities.
Some of the live music acts include:
- Richard Hefner and The Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys
- The Sea The Sea
- Kipyn Martin
- Jim Snyder
- The Rust Brothers
Visitors can access a solar telescope to view sunspot activity, which is reaching a maximum this decade.
Other activities include:
- Wildlife presentations
- US Fish and Wildlife Service exhibits
- Hanging Rocks Raptor Observatory exhibits
- US Forest Service exhibits
- Environmental art activity
The White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery is part of The National Fish Hatchery System which has been improving recreational fishing and restoring aquatic species since 1872.
Visitors can tour the White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery this Saturday., Sept. 10. The Freshwater Folk Festival at the White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery is Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.