© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Greenbrier Fish Hatchery Part Of Educational Music Festival

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published September 7, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT
Freshwater Folk Festival_past.jpeg
Courtesy
/
Hands on educational activities are part of the Freshwater Folk Festival in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

A Greenbrier County festival is celebrating West Virginia heritage and culture by offering tours of a fish hatchery. The Freshwater Folk Festival is intended to encourage visitor appreciation and conservation of freshwater resources.

The one day festival includes activities such as live music, bounce houses, displays, demonstrations and hands-on activities.

Some of the live music acts include:

  • Richard Hefner and The Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys
  • The Sea The Sea
  • Kipyn Martin
  • Jim Snyder
  • The Rust Brothers

Visitors can access a solar telescope to view sunspot activity, which is reaching a maximum this decade.

Other activities include:

  • Wildlife presentations 
  • US Fish and Wildlife Service exhibits
  • Hanging Rocks Raptor Observatory exhibits 
  • US Forest Service exhibits
  • Environmental art activity

The White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery is part of The National Fish Hatchery System which has been improving recreational fishing and restoring aquatic species since 1872.

Visitors can tour the White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery this Saturday., Sept. 10. The Freshwater Folk Festival at the White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery is Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Tags

Arts & Culture U.S. Fish and Wildlife ServiceFish HabitatsFestivalGreenbrier County
Jessica Lilly
Southern W.Va. Bureau Chief, Reporter/Producer, jlilly@wvpublic.org, 304-384-5981, @JessicaYLilly
See stories by Jessica Lilly
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content