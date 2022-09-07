© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Us & Them Logo
Us & Them
Peabody Award-winner Trey Kay brings us stories exploring all sides of the cultural issues that too often divide us.

Do We Have A Hearing Problem?

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Trey Kay,
Christina Stella
Published September 7, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT
Hearing Problem - Image
Do We Have A Hearing Problem?

Whatever you call what happened at the Capitol on January 6th, 2021, a rally - a protest - a riot - or an insurrection, the congressional investigation and hearings are forging new territory.

On this episode of Us & Them, we look at who’s watching the hearings, who’s not and why. What some call a clarifying moment in our nation’s experiment in democracy is surprisingly forgettable to others.

Host Trey Kay listens to a range of opinions about what that day meant and finds a new layer of uncomfortable truths behind how people feel. Kay uses the Us & Them approach to listen to others and finds to his surprise, the outcome is far from what he imagined.

This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the West Virginia Humanities Council, the Greater Kanawha Valley
Foundation and the CRC Foundation.

Subscribe to Us & Them on Apple Podcasts, NPR One, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and beyond.

Stop-The-Steal-January-6th-2021 - Chris Jones - 100 Days.jpg
Chris Jones
/
100 Days in Appalachia
Armed rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The face off with Capitol police to enter the building during a session of Congress resulted in the deaths of 5 people, including a Capitol Police officer.
House January 6th Select Committee Holds Its Third Hearing
House January 6th Select Committee listening to testimony in the Summer of 2022.
Trey-Hudson_River-Xmas_Eve-2020.1.JPG
Ed Gabriels
/
Us & Them host Trey Kay is a devotee of open water swimming. He says "It's where I get my best thinking done." He was swimming while protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 and he has taken to the water to process the January 6th Hearings.

Tags

Arts & Culture Us & ThemJanuary 6 HearingsDonald TrumpU.S. Capitol Insurrection
Trey Kay
Host of Us & Them/Independent Producer, tkay@wvpublic.org, @Trey_Kay
See stories by Trey Kay
Christina Stella
See stories by Christina Stella
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content