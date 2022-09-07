Do We Have A Hearing Problem?

Whatever you call what happened at the Capitol on January 6th, 2021, a rally - a protest - a riot - or an insurrection, the congressional investigation and hearings are forging new territory.

On this episode of Us & Them, we look at who’s watching the hearings, who’s not and why. What some call a clarifying moment in our nation’s experiment in democracy is surprisingly forgettable to others.

Host Trey Kay listens to a range of opinions about what that day meant and finds a new layer of uncomfortable truths behind how people feel. Kay uses the Us & Them approach to listen to others and finds to his surprise, the outcome is far from what he imagined.

This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the West Virginia Humanities Council, the Greater Kanawha Valley

Foundation and the CRC Foundation.

Chris Jones / 100 Days in Appalachia Armed rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The face off with Capitol police to enter the building during a session of Congress resulted in the deaths of 5 people, including a Capitol Police officer.

House January 6th Select Committee listening to testimony in the Summer of 2022.