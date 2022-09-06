© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
FOLKWAYS_RGB.jpg
Folkways
The Inside Appalachia Folkways Project expands the reporting of the Inside Appalachia team to include more stories from West Virginia as well as expand coverage in Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Ohio.

Between The Worlds: A Lost Bird In Appalachia

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Clara Haizlett
Published September 6, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT
Lena and Dave Welker at a creek that runs through their propety in Amherst, VA. .jpg
Clara Haizlett
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Lena and Dave Welker at a creek that runs through their propety in Amherst, Virginia.

In the late 1950s, the federal government established a program called the "Indian Adoption Project.” Throughout the nearly decade-long initiative, hundreds of native children were removed from their communities and placed with white families. The children were called “lost birds.” Lena Welker, now 66, was one of them.

Lena now lives in Amherst, Virginia, where she runs “Medicine Lake Herbals” and “Blue Heron Outdoor School” along with her husband Dave.

Watch this special Inside Appalachia Folkways story below:

Between The Worlds: A Lost Bird In Appalachia

This story is part of the Inside Appalachia Folkways Reporting Project, which is made possible in part with support from Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies to the West Virginia Public Broadcasting Foundation.

Subscribe to Inside Appalachia to hear more stories of Appalachian folklife, arts, and culture.

Tags

Arts & Culture Inside Appalachia Folkways ProjectInside Appalachia
Clara Haizlett
Clara Haizlett of Bethany, W.Va., is a multimedia storyteller inspired by folklife, cross-cultural dialogue and the natural world. She has produced work for outlets like PBS, Smithsonian Folklife, and Virginia Public Media.
See stories by Clara Haizlett
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content