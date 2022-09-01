Listen: Los Lobos Have Our Song Of The Week, Recorded In 2002

This week’s Mountain Stage is another Archive Special to round out our Summer programming. We’ll hear performances from seminal East Los Angeles rockers Los Lobos, performing songwriters Kevin Welch, Neil Halsted, and Stacey Earle with Mark Stuart, and blues guitarist and vocalist Joanna Connor and her band.

Join us on these public radio stations starting Friday, Sept. 2.

Los Lobos, "Luz De Mi Vida" live on Mountain Stage Recorded on Mountain Stage in July, 2002. Listen • 4:12

“Luz De Mi Vida,” or “Light of My Life,”appears on the bands popular album, released in 2002, Good Morning Aztlan. The band has a new album out now, called Native Sons.

1 of 5 — Joanna Connor-2002 Blues guitarist and singer Joanna Connor performing on Mountain Stage in 2002 Brian Blauser 2 of 5 — Los Lobos - 2002 East LA based rock group Los Lobos appearing on Mountain Stage in 2002. Brian Blauser 3 of 5 — Kevin Welch - 2002 Brian Blauser 4 of 5 — Neil Halsted - 2002 Brian Blauser 5 of 5 — Stacey Earle & Mark Stuart - 2002 Brian Blauser

Hear the entire show starting this Friday on our NPR Music affiliates, and be sure to sub to our podcast, as our Fall season of new broadcasts begins September 9 with Martin Sexton, Nellie McKay, Abe Partridge, Joseph and Cave Twins.