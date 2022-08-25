THIS SUNDAY: Mountain Stage In Charleston With Laurie Lewis, Maya de Vitry and more

Mountain Stage is back at the Culture Center Theater with our host Kathy Mattea on the state capitol grounds this Sunday, August 28. Tickets are still available to join us as we make great radio with our guests, bluegrass pioneer Laurie Lewis, former Stray Bird member Maya de Vitry, Eastern Kentucky singer-songwriter Tiffany Williams, a fun young group called Bill and The Belles, and a Pittsburgh based roots duo called The Early Mays.

For four decades, Laurie Lewis’ name has become synonymous with the West Coast Bluegrass Scene. She’s a two-time International Bluegrass Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year. Her songs have been recorded by many established artists, including Mountain Stage host Kathy Mattea.

A wonderfully versatile singer and multi-instrumentalist, Maya de Vitry’s music is anchored in a deep love of song-makers like John Prine and Townes Van Zandt, with vocal presence akin to Nina Simone or Bonnie Raitt, with a bit of Appalachian string band music mixed in as well. Maya has played throughout West Virginia and around the country- as a member of The Stray Birds, and she just released her third solo album, Violet Light.

Tiffany Williams from Kentucky has an enchanting debut full-length album called “All Those Days of Drinking Dust,” She comes from a coal mining family and her music is a solid addition to the New Appalachian Movement that includes acts like Tyler Childers, The Local Honeys, and John R. Miller.

On the border between old-time music and modern American songwriting, The Early Mays have a sound based on wonderful harmonies that will catch your attention, and stories that will no doubt capture your imagination.

Bill and the Belles is a delightfully deadpan group with the kind of musicality and humor that make for great live performance, and great radio.

They’re all in live performance, along with host Kathy Mattea, plus Julie Adams, Bob Thompson and the Mountain Stage Band, this Sunday, August 28 at 7p.m., at the Culture Center Theater on the state capitol grounds –Tickets are still available via Eventbrite.

As usual a live stream will be offered starting at 7p.m. at MountainStage.org and at LiveSessions.NPR.org. The stream is free to enjoy, but anyone who wishes to support the show can purchase a "pay what you wish" ticket via Eventbrite.