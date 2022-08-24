Committee Seeking Input On State Suffragist Memorial

The public has a chance to give input on a new memorial to honor West Virginia suffragists to be displayed on the state capitol grounds.

The West Virginia Suffragist Memorial Committee was established by the legislature in 2021 to create a monument to celebrate West Virginia’s role in securing the right of women to vote.

The committee is now seeking ideas and support from the public on the design and construction of the memorial.

The memorial aims to be educational and inspirational and invites women’s organizations, historical societies, students, and others to contribute ideas to document and honor West Virginia history.

The design and budget will be chosen in December.

Those interested in giving their input can fill out the committee’s brochure and mail it to WVWC, 100 Dee Drive, Charleston, WV 25311. Ideas can also be shared with SMC Co-Chair Renate E. Pore at renatepore@gmail.com or at 304-444-9681.