Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Logo, 2021
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, Mountain Stage artistic director and co-founder Larry Groce handpicks the Song of The Week from the two-hour broadcast. An excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

LISTEN: 'I See The Moon' By North Mississippi Allstars Is Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published August 18, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT
North Mississippi Allstars performing on Mountain Stage in 2021.
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
North Mississippi Allstars performing on Mountain Stage in 2021. Hear their set starting Friday, Aug. 19 on our NPR stations.

This week's broadcast of Mountain Stage features a performance from North Mississippi Allstars whose new album, Set Sail, was released in early 2022 on New West Records.

North Mississippi Allstars "I See The Moon" live on Mountain Stage
North Mississippi Allstars perform their song "I See The Moon" on Mountain Stage. The song appears on their album "Set Sail," coming January 2022.
Luther Dickinson of NMAS

Ahead of this appearance, the band added bassist Jesse Williams and vocalist Lamar Williams, Jr. to the group that was founded by brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson in 1996. This performance of "I See The Moon" features vocals by Cedric Burnside, himself a guest on this same episode, and vocalist Sharisse Norman.

Cedric Burnside on Mountain Stage
1 of 6  — Cedric Burnside
Cedric Burnside performing on Mountain Stage. Listen starting this Friday for the entire show.
Brian Blauser
Corey Harris on Mountain Stage, 2021
2 of 6  — Corey Harris
Corey Harris performing on Mountain Stage. Hear the entire show on our NPR affiliates starting Dec. 3, 2021.
Brian Blauser
Kate Vargas on Mountain Stage 2021
3 of 6  — Kate Vargas on Mountain Stage 2021
Kate Vargas returns to Mountain Stage for her second appearance. Hear the show starting Friday, Dec. 3.
Brian Blauser
Jonah Tolchin on Mountain Stage
4 of 6  — Jonah Tolchin on Mountain Stage
New Jersey's Jonah Tolchin performs on Mountain Stage. Hear the episode starting Friday Dec. 3 on our NPR affiliates.
Brian Blauser
5 of 6  — North Mississippi Allstars on Mountain Stage in 2021
Brian Blauser
Finale song for Dec. 3
6 of 6  — Finale song for Dec. 3
Artists join host Larry Groce for one more song at the end of this week's episode. Tune in starting Dec. 3.
Brian Blauser

Co-founder and artistic director Larry Groce is back at the host microphone this week, and he welcomes performances from the Allstars, Cedric Burnside, Virginia-based blues man Corey Harris, jazz-tinged vocalist and songwriter Kate Vargas, and New Jersey’s Jonah Tolchin.

Visit the playlist and find a station in your area where you can listen when the episode starts airing this Friday, Aug. 19.

Adam Harris
Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, adam@mountainstage.org, 304-556-4900, @mtnadam
