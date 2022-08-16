Architectural Firm To Help W.Va. Community Facilities

Three public facilities in northern West Virginia were awarded free architectural services Thursday by the Morgantown-based firm Mills Group.

The firm is awarding free design plans to Morgantown’s Clinton District Public Library, the Wheeling Catholic Central High School gym and Jefferson County Community Ministries’ new community service center in Ranson.

Managing Principal Michael Mills says it’s a way for the company to use its services to give back locally.

“We, as architects, as designers, have the ability to change how folks interact within a community, we help build community, we help reinforce the good in the community,” Mills said. “So I think that's what gets me out of bed every morning.”

The annual initiative was relaunched for its 3rd year last June. The award involves helping nonprofits that have had trouble getting projects off the ground with pro-bono design and rendering work.

Previously, the Mills Group has been known for architectural preservation projects across West Virginia like the Met Theater in Morgantown, the Tygart Hotel in Elkins and the Parkersburg Children’s Museum.

Recipients of this award in years past include a welcome center for the West Virginia Botanic Garden in Morgantown, a parks and rec indoor facility in New Martinsville and a toll house in Wheeling that had been struck by a tornado.