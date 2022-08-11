© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Arts & Culture

Dolly Parton Speaks Exclusively With WVPB

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Suzanne Higgins
Published August 11, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT
Dolly WVPB interview.jpg
Butch Antolini
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
WVPB Executive Producer Suzanne Higgins speaks with Dolly Parton in an exclusive interview on Aug. 9, 2022.

Acclaimed singer, songwriter, actress, and advocate Dolly Parton visited Charleston, West Virginia this week to celebrate the state’s full participation in the early childhood literacy program she started in 1995.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library provides a free book each month to participating children aged birth to five. West Virginia’s children have received 3.7 million books to-date, at no charge to their families.

WVPB Executive Producer Suzanne Higgins was thrilled to speak to Dolly about her global reading program and its expansion in West Virginia, before a private celebration event at the Clay Center.

Dolly Parton Speaks Exclusively To WVPB

The Imagination Library program is administered through a partnership between Marshall University’s June Harless Center and the West Virginia Department of Education.

For more information about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, visit imaginationlibrary.com.

Suzanne Higgins
Executive Producer, shiggins@wvpublic.org, 304-254-7849, @SuzanneHigginWV
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
