© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Us & Them Logo
Us & Them
Peabody Award-winner Trey Kay brings us stories exploring all sides of the cultural issues that too often divide us.

The Dental Gap

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Trey Kay,
Ryan Katz
Published August 10, 2022 at 12:45 AM EDT
The Dental Gap socials-1.jpg

Many West Virginians have trouble with their teeth. In fact, there’s a big gap between folks who can reliably access an affordable dentist and those who can’t. That’s no surprise when half the state’s counties have fewer than six dentists. A recent national ranking shows West Virginia is second to last in overall oral health care. A state report shows that by third grade, 56 percent of children show signs of tooth decay, and 12 percent of adults have had all their teeth extracted.

People who don’t have good oral health habits and access to regular and quality dental care elevate their risk of other critical health care issues, such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes. About more than aesthetics or any toothless hillbilly stereotype, access to dental care is a dangerous culture divide that might look like a class gap but is deeper and far more serious.

This episode was recently honored with a regional award from the Associated Press of the Virginias. The first place honor was for best documentary.

This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation and the West Virginia Humanities Council.

Subscribe to Us & Them on Apple Podcasts, NPR One, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and beyond.

Dr. Malav Shah provides dental care for a Boone County resident.
Trey Kay
/
WVPB
Dr. Malav Shah provides dental care for a Boone County resident.
Health Right Mobile Dental Clinic Exterior
Trey Kay
/
WVPB
West Virginia Health Right Mobile Dental Clinic parked behind Boone Memorial Hospital in Madison, WV.
bobbi muto.jpg
Trey Kay
/
WVPB
Bobbi Muto has been a champion for oral health in West Virginia for decades — first as a dental hygienist then as a public health advocate. She drove Us & Them host Trey Kay to the Health Right Dental Clinic when it stopped in Madison.
ron stollings.jpg
Trey Kay
/
WVPB
Dr. Ron Stollings, an internal medicine physician, is a West Virginia state senator from Boone County. For years, he has been a champion for improving oral health care.

Tags

Arts & Culture Us & ThemDental HygieneRural Oral HealthcareArts& Culture
Trey Kay
Host of Us & Them/Independent Producer, tkay@wvpublic.org, @Trey_Kay
See stories by Trey Kay
Ryan Katz
See stories by Ryan Katz
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content