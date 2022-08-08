© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

African American Heritage Tour Funded For Oak Hill 

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published August 8, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT
Photo of coal miners in West Virginia, 1908
Wikimedia Commons
Photo of coal miners in West Virginia, 1908.

A Fayette County community will soon join in a digital tour that honors Black history. The African American Heritage Tour is part of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

The National Coal Heritage Area Authority will develop a new section that will be a part of the digital Southern West Virginia African American Heritage Tour.

The tours can be accessed through the National Park Service’s apps for their respective parks. The project already visits historic communities such as Hinton, Winona and Nuttallburg to share stories of Black coal miners, railroad workers, and other community members that helped shape this region.

The Oak Hill project is part of several across the country funded by the National Trust’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.

The funding will cover research and interpretation of Black coal mining and labor history in southern West Virginia.

Tags

Arts & Culture Black MinersAfrican American CultureAfrican American History
Jessica Lilly
Southern W.Va. Bureau Chief, Reporter/Producer, jlilly@wvpublic.org, 304-384-5981, @JessicaYLilly
See stories by Jessica Lilly
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content