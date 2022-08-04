LISTEN: Tim O’Brien has our Song of the Week, recorded at The Kennedy Center

This week’s episode was recorded at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. Mountain Stage and host Kathy Mattea were a part of the Center’s 50th Anniversary Season, and welcomed Texas Swing legends Asleep at the Wheel, soul-blues singer Ruthie Foster, multi-cultural folk singer Leyla McCalla, indie-pop songwriter Carsie Blanton and Grammy-winning West Virginian Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius. Join us starting Friday, August 5 on our NPR affiliates.

Our Song of the Week comes from the duo of O’Brien and Fabricius who perform “Nervous,” a timely commentary about modern times that appears on O’Brien’s latest album He Walked On.

In this new world they say digital is best But I need to take a rest, I just can’t find the fun In all the zeros and the ones, I’m nervous Tim O'Brien - "Nervous"

Tim O'Brien & Jan Fabricius "Nervous," Live on Mountain Stage Recorded at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Mountain Stage, as part of the 50th Anniversary Season. Listen • 2:56

Listeners will also hear a special performance by Kathy Mattea and our pianist Bob Thompson, accompanied by a string quartet of National Symphony Orchestra Youth Fellows, of Dave Mallet’s touching ballad “Summer of My Dreams.”

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades / Mountain Stage Kathy Mattea performs with National Youth Symphony fellows during a live taping of the NPR program ‘Mountain Stage’ at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR)

It just so happened that our final guests, Asleep at the Wheel, were celebrating their 50th anniversary as well. They treated us to a career spanning set of Texas Swing that only they can deliver. Too bad you can’t hear juggling on the radio!

1 of 7 — Asleep At The Wheel celebrated 50 years on Mountain Stage, recorded at The Kennedy Center in 2021. The band Asleep at the Wheel performs during a live taping of the NPR program ‘Mountain Stage’ at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR) Amanda Andrade-Rhoades 2 of 7 — Ruthie Foster performing on Mountain Stage at the Kennedy Center Ruthie Foster performs during a live taping of the NPR program ‘Mountain Stage’ at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR) Amanda Andrade-Rhoades 3 of 7 — Tim O'Brien & Jan Fabricius Tim O'Brien and Jan Fabricius perform during a live taping of the NPR program ‘Mountain Stage’ at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR) Amanda Andrade-Rhoades 4 of 7 — Leyla McCalla live on Mountain Stage Leyla McCalla performs during a live taping of the NPR program ‘Mountain Stage’ at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR) Amanda Andrade-Rhoades 5 of 7 — Kathy Mattea with NSO Youth Fellows String Quartet Kathy Mattea performs with National Youth Symphony fellows during a live taping of the NPR program ‘Mountain Stage’ at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR) Amanda Andrade-Rhoades 6 of 7 — Carsie Blanton performing on Mountain Stage with her band. Carsie Blanton and her hand perform during a live taping of the NPR program ‘Mountain Stage’ at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR) Amanda Andrade-Rhoades 7 of 7 — Guests join Kathy Mattea for the finale song at The Kennedy Center The band Asleep at the Wheel,Tim O'Brien with Jan Fabricius, Ruthie Foster and Carsie Blanton perform during a live taping of the NPR program ‘Mountain Stage’ at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR) Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Watch for the playlist here, and be sure to join us on these NPR stations for an encore presentation of Mountain Stage from the Kennedy Center.

