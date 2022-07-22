LIVE EVENT NEWS: Mountain Stage Announces 1,000th Episode And 39th Anniversary Show Details

West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s live performance radio program Mountain Stage with host Kathy Mattea adds two live events to their production calendar.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, the program will record its landmark 1,000th episode and a celebration for the 39th anniversary is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 18. Both shows will take place at the Culture Center Theater on the state capitol grounds in Charleston.

Guest artists and ticket info is below:

Mountain Stage Co-founder and Artistic Director Larry Groce will be on-hand to host the landmark 1,000th episode on Oct. 9 with a line-up featuring some established favorites and new faces alike.

Among the artists scheduled to appear on the 1,000th episode are Sonny Landreth and Cindy Cashdollar, two renowned performers on their instruments who are making rare duo appearances in 2022.

Landreth — Louisiana’s slide guitar wizard — and Cashdollar — Austin's sweetheart on the steel guitar, have both appeared on Mountain Stage over the years, but this will mark their first as a duo.

Oklahoma native and dynamic singer-songwriter Parker Millsap will also perform, bringing songs from his critically acclaimed fifth album, Be Here Instead. Revered singer and songwriter Lucy Kaplansky, who first appeared on Mountain Stage in 1996, will perform songs from her latest album, Last Days of Summer.

Two emerging groups will also make their first appearances on the 1,000th episode: Americana artist Caleb Caudle's newest release was recorded in the historic Cash Cabin with producer John Carter Cash. Led by songwriter and singer Elizabeth Nelson, The Paranoid Style’s For Executive Meeting is due for release on Bar None Records this August. The “cinematic omnibus of stories” features a cameo from Drive-By Truckers’ Patterson Hood.

All tickets are general admission, $25 in advance and $30 day of show, when available, and can be purchased through Eventbrite and MountainStage.org.

Kathy Mattea

The show’s new host Kathy Mattea returns to help celebrate our 39th anniversary when Grammy-winning virtuoso Bela Fleck returns for the 15th time since 1989. Fleck will bring his My Bluegrass Heart configuration of world-class instrumentalists, including mandolinist Sierra Hull, fiddler Michael Cleveland, bassist Mark Shatz, guitarist Bryan Sutton, and multi-instrumentalist Justin Moses.

More artists for Dec. 18 will be announced as they are confirmed. Tickets will be $35 in advance and $40 day of show, available through Eventbrite and MountainStage.org

Both of these live events are on sale to Mountain Stage members starting Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. EST.

Mountain Stage members make a recurring contribution of at least $10/month or $120/year and receive early access to tickets for all live events at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, West Virginia. Click here to sign-up.

