Each week, Mountain Stage artistic director and co-founder Larry Groce handpicks the Song of The Week from the two-hour broadcast. An excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.
Listen: Bahamas 'Trick To Happy' Is Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
This week's encore episode of Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea features performances from Bahamas, Sam Weber, Lilly Hiatt, Kishi Bashi and Curtis McMurtry.
Afie Jurvanen performs under the name Bahamas, and has released several albums of distinct, laid-back pop-rock. Our Song of the Week, "Trick to Happy" is featured on his latest release, Sad Hunk.
Bahamas "Trick To Happy" Live on Mountain Stage
Bahamas perform "Trick to Happy" on Mountain Stage
We're also treated to performances from Sam Weber, who has his own distinct, guitar-driven sound, plus the chamber pop of Kishi Bashi, acoustic roots-rock from Lilly Hiatt, and a blending of cello and "apocalyptic banjo songs" from Curtis McMurtry. Check out the playlist and tune in on one of these stations starting on Friday, July 22.
1 of 6 — Sam Weber, live on Mountain Stage in 2021
Brian Blauser
2 of 6 — Lilly Hiatt on Mountain Stage, 2021
Lilly Hiatt performing on Mountain Stage, 2021
BRIAN BLAUSER
3 of 6 — Curtis McMurtry live on Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser
4 of 6 — Bahamas, performing on Mountain Stage in 2021.
Brian Blauser
5 of 6 — Kishi Bashi on Mountain Stage, 2021
Brian Blauser
6 of 6 — Guest artists join host Kathy Mattea for the finale song. Hear this episode starting October 29 on select NPR affiliates.
Brian Blauser