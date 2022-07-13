© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Arts & Culture
Kingwood March Exposed A Raw Seam Of Rage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Trey Kay,
Todd MelbyBrad Stratton
Published July 13, 2022 at 12:30 AM EDT
UT Raw Seam of Rage.jpg

2020 presented new levels of outrage over police killings of Black and brown people in this nation. Police killed George Floyd and Breonna Taylor which prompted protests, marches and rallies to denounce racially motivated police brutality.

A Black Lives Matter (BLM) march in Kingwood, West Virginia set up a flash point for that tiny town. Black protestors and their allies faced off with white people who say Kingwood has no race problem. The angry white crowd outnumbered BLM marchers and showed the raw seam of rage that has come to define racism in this country.

In this Us & Them episode, host Trey Kay speaks with West Virginia Del. Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, a woman pushing back at the fear and outrage of racial hatred in America.

This episode, which was originally posted in Jan. 2021, has been honored with a 2022 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation and the CRC Foundation.

Frank Goines and Danielle Walker
Chris Jones
/
100 Days In Appalachia
Kingwood BLM March organizer Frank Goines walks with West Virginia Del. Danielle Walker. Walker wears body armor under her shirt.
Woman and Neo-Nazi
Chris Jones
/
100 Days In Appalachia
BLM marcher at the Kingwood Rally passes a counter protester wearing a Nazi SS shirt with a swastika tattooed on his hand. Other counter protesters shouted insults and racial slurs at BLM marchers.
Kingwood Counter Protesters
Chris Jones
/
100 Days In Appalachia
As BLM marchers made their way through the streets of Kingwood, they passed armed counter protestors shouting racial epithets .
Danielle Walker arm in arm with counter protester
Chris Jones
/
100 Days In Appalachia
West Virginia Del. Danielle Walker marches with a BLM activist on one arm and a counter protester on the other in an attempt to deescalate tension during a Black Lives Matter march in Kingwood, West Virginia in September 2020.

