Kingwood March Exposed A Raw Seam Of Rage

2020 presented new levels of outrage over police killings of Black and brown people in this nation. Police killed George Floyd and Breonna Taylor which prompted protests, marches and rallies to denounce racially motivated police brutality.

A Black Lives Matter (BLM) march in Kingwood, West Virginia set up a flash point for that tiny town. Black protestors and their allies faced off with white people who say Kingwood has no race problem. The angry white crowd outnumbered BLM marchers and showed the raw seam of rage that has come to define racism in this country.

In this Us & Them episode, host Trey Kay speaks with West Virginia Del. Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, a woman pushing back at the fear and outrage of racial hatred in America.

This episode, which was originally posted in Jan. 2021, has been honored with a 2022 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Chris Jones / 100 Days In Appalachia Kingwood BLM March organizer Frank Goines walks with West Virginia Del. Danielle Walker. Walker wears body armor under her shirt.

Chris Jones / 100 Days In Appalachia BLM marcher at the Kingwood Rally passes a counter protester wearing a Nazi SS shirt with a swastika tattooed on his hand. Other counter protesters shouted insults and racial slurs at BLM marchers.

Chris Jones / 100 Days In Appalachia As BLM marchers made their way through the streets of Kingwood, they passed armed counter protestors shouting racial epithets .