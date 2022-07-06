© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, Mountain Stage artistic director and co-founder Larry Groce handpicks the Song of The Week from the two-hour broadcast. An excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: Hayes Carll has the Mountain Stage Song of the Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published July 6, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT
Join us starting Friday, July 7 as Kathy Mattea welcomes Ani DiFranco, Hayes Carll, Dar Williams and Mipso, for a show recorded at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences in Charleston, West Virginia.

Hayes joined us for the sixth time with songs from his latest release, You Get It All. "Nice Things," the opening track from that album, is our Song of the Week.

Hayes Carll performs "Nice Things" on Mountain Stage in 2021
You can hear the entire set from Hayes, plus engaging performances by indie-folk pioneer Ani DiFranco, songwriting luminary Dar Williams, and progressive roots band Mipso, all on this week's episode. Find a station in your area the carries Mountain Stage here, peep the playlist, and then make plans to join us on the radio.

Be sure you check in on the Mountain Stage channel at LiveSessions.NPR.org. We’ve uploaded a ton of great content there, including songs by Rodney Crowell, Amythyst Kia, Colin Hay, Amy Helm and many others.

Mountain Stage Song of the Week
