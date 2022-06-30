© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Logo, 2021
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, Mountain Stage artistic director and co-founder Larry Groce handpicks the Song of The Week from the two-hour broadcast. An excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

LISTEN: Rodney Crowell Has The Mountain Stage Song of the Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published June 30, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT
Rodney Crowell on Mountain Stage 2021
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
Rodney Crowell performing on Mountain Stage, 2021.

Join us this week on the radio as host Kathy Mattea welcomes performances by Rodney Crowell, Colin Hay, Amy Speace, Nobody’s Girl, and Jordan Tice. Tune in starting Friday, July 1 on these NPR stations.

In his fifth appearance on Mountain Stage, renowned singer and songwriter Rodney Crowell brought a stacked band of Nashville players and songs from his newest album, Triage. Accompanied by Eamon McLoughlin on fiddle and harmonica, Catherine Marx on piano, Glen Caruba on drums, and Zachariah Hickman on bass.

Our Song of the Week is Crowell’s performance of “Weight of the World.”

Rodney Crowell - Weight Of The World, live on Mountain Stage
Rodney Crowell performing on Mountain Stage in 2021.
Rodney Crowell Band.jpg

We’re also treated to live performances from Men at Work front man Colin Hay and his band, who have a new album called I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself.

Plus, we’ll hear sets from literary songwriter and powerful singer Amy Speace, power-trio Nobody’s Girl which features the combined forces of Rebecca Loebe, Grace Pettis, and BettySoo, and an acoustic set from guitarist extraordinaire Jordan Tice.

Colin Hay duo.jpg
1 of 6  — Colin Hay
Brian Blauser
Amy Speace solo.jpg
2 of 6  — Amy Speace
Brian Blauser
Nobody's Girl 2.jpg
3 of 6  — Nobody's Girl
Brian Blauser
Jordan Tice 2.jpg
4 of 6  — Jordan Tice
Brian Blauser
Rodney Crowell Band.jpg
5 of 6  — Rodney Crowell Band
Brian Blauser
Finale -08-22-2021.jpg
6 of 6  — Finale Song with Kathy Mattea and Friends
Brian Blauser

Find a station in your area to find out when you can tune in. Enjoy this clip as a preview:

As always, we hope you’ll follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and be sure to sign up for our email newsletter so you can be the first to receive updates and announcements from the Mountain Stage office.

Adam Harris
Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, adam@mountainstage.org, 304-556-4900, @mtnadam
