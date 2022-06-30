LISTEN: Rodney Crowell Has The Mountain Stage Song of the Week

Join us this week on the radio as host Kathy Mattea welcomes performances by Rodney Crowell, Colin Hay, Amy Speace, Nobody’s Girl, and Jordan Tice. Tune in starting Friday, July 1 on these NPR stations.

In his fifth appearance on Mountain Stage, renowned singer and songwriter Rodney Crowell brought a stacked band of Nashville players and songs from his newest album, Triage. Accompanied by Eamon McLoughlin on fiddle and harmonica, Catherine Marx on piano, Glen Caruba on drums, and Zachariah Hickman on bass.

Our Song of the Week is Crowell’s performance of “Weight of the World.”

Rodney Crowell - Weight Of The World, live on Mountain Stage Rodney Crowell performing on Mountain Stage in 2021. Listen • 4:13

We’re also treated to live performances from Men at Work front man Colin Hay and his band, who have a new album called I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself.

Plus, we’ll hear sets from literary songwriter and powerful singer Amy Speace, power-trio Nobody’s Girl which features the combined forces of Rebecca Loebe, Grace Pettis, and BettySoo, and an acoustic set from guitarist extraordinaire Jordan Tice.

1 of 6 — Colin Hay Brian Blauser 2 of 6 — Amy Speace Brian Blauser 3 of 6 — Nobody's Girl Brian Blauser 4 of 6 — Jordan Tice Brian Blauser 5 of 6 — Rodney Crowell Band Brian Blauser 6 of 6 — Finale Song with Kathy Mattea and Friends Brian Blauser

Find a station in your area to find out when you can tune in. Enjoy this clip as a preview:

