Architectural Firm Looks To Help Build W.Va. Communities

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Chris Schulz
Published June 28, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT
WVPB Mills Group.jpg
Chris Schulz
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
The exterior of the Mills Group offices in Morgantown. The company remodeled the building in 2018.

An architecture firm is looking to help public entities and nonprofits building communities in the state.

In celebration of West Virginia’s 159th birthday this year, the Morgantown-based Mills Group will provide pro-bono conceptual architectural services to three organizations.

The company will select one project from each of the following regions: Mountaineer Country, Northern Panhandle and Eastern Panhandle.

Projects can either be an adaptation of an existing building or new construction, but should provide a benefit to the community.

The Mills Group has been involved with architectural preservation projects across West Virginia, including the Met Theater in Morgantown, the Tygart Hotel and the Parkersburg Children’s Museum.

Applicants are asked to provide a brief description and vision of the project, as well as a scope of how the Mills Group can consult.

The deadline for applications is Friday, July 22 at 5 p.m. Applications can be submitted here.

