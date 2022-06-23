Listen: Steve Earle & The Dukes Have The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

Our artistic director and co-founder Larry Groce is back at the host microphone for this week’s encore broadcast featuring live sets from seasoned vets and emerging talents alike.

We’re treated to a set of tunes from Earle's New West Records release Ghosts of West Virginia, an album of songs that Steve Earle created for the play Coal Country. The production recently wrapped up a return performance off-broadway and traveled to West Virginia for a performance in June 2022.

Earle and his band were previously in West Virginia to perform the songs on Mountain Stage in 2021, including our Song of the Week, “Union, God, and Country.”

Steve Earle-Union God And Country live on Mountain Stage Steve Earle & the Dukes perform "Union, God, and Country" live on Mountain Stage in August 2021. Hear this show starting October 1 on our NPR affiliates. Listen • 3:13

On this week's episode, we are also treated to exciting and engaging performances from North Carolina Appalachian roots/blues man Malcolm Holcombe, West Virginia born singer and songwriter John R. Miller performs songs from his Rounder Records debut Depreciated, and Nashville-based artist Rachel Baiman performs songs from her album Cycles, along with a seasoned band of accompanists.

Plus, we hear more songs from Appalachia by Mary Hott, who is joined by Charleston, West Virginia mainstays The Carpenter Ants, and members of the Mountain Stage Band.

1 of 6 — John R Miller, live on Mountain Stage BRIAN BLAUSER brianphoto@yah 2 of 6 — Malcolm Holcombe live on Mountain Stage BRIAN BLAUSER brianphoto@yah 3 of 6 — Mary Hott live on Mountain Stage BRIAN BLAUSER brianphoto@yah 4 of 6 — Rachel Baiman Band live on Mountain Stage BRIAN BLAUSER brianphoto@yah 5 of 6 — Steve Earle and the Dukes live on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser 6 of 6 — Larry Groce leads our guest artists in a finale song to close the show. Brian Blauser

