Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, Mountain Stage artistic director and co-founder Larry Groce handpicks the Song of The Week from the two-hour broadcast. An excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: Amy Helm Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Published June 16, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT
Amy Helm and her band performing on Mountain Stage
Amy Helm and her band performing on Mountain Stage in 2021.

This week’s encore episode of Mountain Stage with host Kathy Mattea features performances from Amy Helm, Chris Pierce, The Suitcase Junket, Christian Lopez and Erin & the Wildfire.

Our Song of the Week comes from Helm and her band, who performed “Cotton And The Cane” from their recent album What The Flood Leaves Behind.

Amy Helm- "Cotton And The Cane" live on Mountain Stage
Amy Helm performing on Mountain Stage in 2021
Check out the playlist for a preview, and find out which station carries Mountain Stage in your area.

Be sure to follow Mountain Stage on Facebook and Instagram, and sign up for our e-mail newsletter for occasional updates and live show announcements.

Chris Pierce on Mountain Stage
Chris Pierce
Chris Pierce performing on Mountain Stage in 2021
The Suitcase Junket on Mountain Stage
The Suitcase Junket
The Suitcase Junket a.k.a Matt Lorenz, performs on Mountain Stage in 2021.
Christian Lopez on Mountain Stage
Christian Lopez
Christian Lopez performing on Mountain Stage in 2021
Erin of Erin & the Wildfire
Erin Lunsford of Erin and the Wildfire
Erin Lunsford is the leader of Erin & The Wildfire
Amy Helm and her band performing on Mountain Stage
Amy Helm and her band
Amy Helm and her band performing on Mountain Stage in 2021.
Adam Harris
Executive Producer of Mountain Stage
