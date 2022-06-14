© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Arts & Culture

Popular Appalachian Heritage Series Spurs A Repeat 

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published June 14, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT
collection ofFace Jugs.jpg
Courtesy Photo
The collection of Hand Built Face Jugs from students of Sean O’Connell’s Traditional Face Jug class.

Workshops celebrating Appalachian heritage were so well received that a Greenbrier County non-profit organization is already planning a repeat for next year. The first Appalachian Heritage Series was hosted at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg.

The series included workshops meant to introduce a new generation to old traditions.

Nearly 150 students participated in 19 different classes as part of the first series. The workshops offered hands-on opportunities to learn about Appalachian arts and crafts. Spring 2022 sessions were offered during after-hours and on weekends so working people could attend.

The series also included demonstrations on topics including sausage making, woodturning, soap making, ballad singing, leather working, needle felting and basket weaving.

Students from eight West Virginia counties and five states attended classes.

Find more information about the 2022 workshops and how to apply to be a teacher next year on Carnegie Hall’s website.

Arts & Culture Carnegie HallGreenbrier CountyLewisburgAppalachia
Jessica Lilly
Southern W.Va. Bureau Chief, Reporter/Producer, jlilly@wvpublic.org, 304-384-5981, @JessicaYLilly
