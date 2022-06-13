Mercer County Graduate Will Represent W.Va. In Distinguished Young Women Program 

A student from southern W.Va. will represent the state in this year’s Distinguished Young Women program .

Rebecca Pruett, of Bluefield, will travel to Mobile, Ala., to compete for college scholarships. Pruett graduated in May from Princeton Senior High School.

Pruett will meet 49 women representing other states to compete for $150,000 in cash scholarships.

The young women will participate in workshops meant to prepare them for success after high school. The program focuses on developing self-confidence, public speaking and community involvement during the three-night scholarship competition.

Participants will be evaluated in five categories - scholastics, interview, fitness, talent and self-expression.

The Distinguished Young Women program, formerly America’s Junior Miss, was developed during the 1950’s, when scholarships for women were scarce.

The national winner will spend next year representing the Distinguished Young Women program across the country through appearances. During the appearances, the representative will encourage young people to stay healthy, stay in school, and participate in community service.

The winners will be announced next week. The national representative will be named on Saturday, June 25.