Theatre West Virginia Outdoor Summer Season Kicks Off In June

The annual performance season of Theatre West Virginia opens later this month. The first production is the original play “Hatfield and McCoys” on Friday, June 17.

This show will run through July 2.

The outdoor drama was first produced by Theater West Virginia more than 40 years ago. The performance is based on the true story of a family feud between a family from Kentucky and another from West Virginia.

Shows are outside at the Cliffside Amphitheater in Grandview. The park was recently named part of the New River National Park and Preserve near Beckley.

The events are usually a draw for tourists to southern West Virginia. Organizers say the audience is filled with about half locals and half visitors.

Other upcoming shows this summer include “Rocket Boys The Musical” and “The Wizard of Oz.”

Most performances begin at 7:30 p.m. with live pre-show music before each show.