Here's Where Pride Month Events Are Taking Place In West Virginia

June is Pride Month, and several cities in West Virginia will have events celebrating the LGBTQ plus community.

Pride Month events kick off Saturday in the Mountain State. Beckley’s pride festival will take place at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway.

The OUT Mid Ohio Valley group will have its pride picnic at Parkersburg City Park with live music, art, prizes and food trucks.

Charleston’s Pride Festival will take place at the Slack Plaza downtown. Downtown Martinsburg will host Eastern Panhandle Pride, with details available on its Facebook page.

And Huntington Pride will host a drag brunch picnic at Ritter Park on Sunday, with a full pride festival to be held in October.

Other locations in the state with pride events later this month include Parkersburg, Marshall University, Fairmont, Berkeley Springs, the Greenbrier Valley, Putnam County and Elkins.

Pride Month marks the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York's West Village, when gay and transgender patrons of the Stonewall Inn openly rebelled against constant police harassment.

It is considered the event that launched the modern gay rights movement.