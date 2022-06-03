© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Here's Where Pride Month Events Are Taking Place In West Virginia

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published June 3, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT
Marchers carry an LGBTQ pride flag during the Utah Pride Parade in Salt Lake City in June. The Senate bill would require the Census Bureau to protect all sexual orientation and gender identity information it collects.
NPR
Marchers carry an LGBTQ pride flag during the Utah Pride Parade in Salt Lake City.

June is Pride Month, and several cities in West Virginia will have events celebrating the LGBTQ plus community.

Pride Month events kick off Saturday in the Mountain State. Beckley’s pride festival will take place at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway.

The OUT Mid Ohio Valley group will have its pride picnic at Parkersburg City Park with live music, art, prizes and food trucks.

Charleston’s Pride Festival will take place at the Slack Plaza downtown. Downtown Martinsburg will host Eastern Panhandle Pride, with details available on its Facebook page.

And Huntington Pride will host a drag brunch picnic at Ritter Park on Sunday, with a full pride festival to be held in October.

Other locations in the state with pride events later this month include Parkersburg, Marshall University, Fairmont, Berkeley Springs, the Greenbrier Valley, Putnam County and Elkins.

Pride Month marks the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York's West Village, when gay and transgender patrons of the Stonewall Inn openly rebelled against constant police harassment.

It is considered the event that launched the modern gay rights movement.

Arts & Culture
Curtis Tate
Energy & Environment Reporter, ctate@wvpublic.org, 202-679-8470, @tatecurtis
See stories by Curtis Tate
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now