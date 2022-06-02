LISTEN: Shemekia Copeland Has Our Mountain Stage Song Of the Week

This week's encore broadcast goes back to April of 2021 for a special celebration of Huntington, WV's 150th Anniversary.

Mountain Stage was presented by The Marshall Artist Series & the Huntington 150 Committee, and our guest artists included St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Shemekia Copeland, AJ Croce, Ona, and a special appearance by WV Poet Laureate Marc Harshman.

Our Song of the Week is by award winning blues vocalist Shemekia Copeland, who performed “Walk Until I Ride” from her recent release, Uncivil War.

Walk Until I Ride - Shemekia Copeland Recorded in Huntington, WV April 2021 as part of the Huntington 150 Celebration Listen • 4:14

Hear the entire set from Copeland, plus exciting performances by southern soul troupe St. Paul & the Broken Bones, songwriter, pianist and guitarist AJ Croce, Huntington’s own indie-rockers Ona, and a moving reading by poet Marc Harshman.

1 of 6 — Stadium Happy Birthday A happy birthday graphic displayed on the screen at Joan C. Edwards stadium in Huntington, W.Va. BRIAN BLAUSER 2 of 6 — St. Paul & The Broken Bones, 2021 Paul Janeway of St. Paul & The Broken Bones performing on Mountain Stage in April, 2021 Brian Blauser 3 of 6 — AJ Croce Brian Blauser 4 of 6 — Marc Harshman Brian Blauser 5 of 6 — Larry and Julie Brian Blauser 6 of 6 — Ona Brian Blauser

Check out the playlist here and listen on one of these public radio stations starting this Friday, June 3.

Be sure to sign-up for our email newsletter for the latest updates and announcements from the Mountain Stage office.

