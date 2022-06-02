LISTEN: Shemekia Copeland Has Our Mountain Stage Song Of the Week
This week's encore broadcast goes back to April of 2021 for a special celebration of Huntington, WV's 150th Anniversary.
Mountain Stage was presented by The Marshall Artist Series & the Huntington 150 Committee, and our guest artists included St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Shemekia Copeland, AJ Croce, Ona, and a special appearance by WV Poet Laureate Marc Harshman.
Our Song of the Week is by award winning blues vocalist Shemekia Copeland, who performed “Walk Until I Ride” from her recent release, Uncivil War.
Hear the entire set from Copeland, plus exciting performances by southern soul troupe St. Paul & the Broken Bones, songwriter, pianist and guitarist AJ Croce, Huntington’s own indie-rockers Ona, and a moving reading by poet Marc Harshman.
Check out the playlist here and listen on one of these public radio stations starting this Friday, June 3.
