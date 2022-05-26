© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Logo, 2021
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, Mountain Stage artistic director and co-founder Larry Groce handpicks the Song of The Week from the two-hour broadcast. An excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: Our Song Of The Week By Doc Watson Comes From 2002

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published May 26, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT
Doc Watson, Mountain Stage 2002
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
Guitar icon Doc Watson made four appearances on Mountain Stage. Hear his 2002 performance starting May 27 during an archive edition of Mountain Stage.

Another archive edition is in store for Mountain Stage listeners this week, recorded in 2002, with an all-star line-up including legendary acoustic guitarist Doc Watson. We’ll also hear sets from Tony Rice & Peter Rowan, Maura O’Connell, Blue Highway, Mike Seeger, and a trio of Appalachian traditional musicians Kirk Judd, Mike Bing and John Blisard.

Watson (March 3, 1923- May 29, 2012) joined us on Mountain Stage four times since 1988. The archetypal acoustic guitarist in folk and bluegrass genres, Watson’s music continues to inspire multiple generations of players with his deft picking and easy-going singing voice, as displayed in our Song of the Week, “Walk On Boy.”

Doc Watson-Walk On Boy, 2002
Doc Watson performing on Mountain Stage in 2002.

Join us on these stations starting Friday, May 27 for the entire episode and be sure to tune in or download a podcast to enjoy over your Memorial Day Weekend.

Rowan & Rice.jpg
1 of 5  — Peter Rowan & Tony Rice, 2002
Brian Blauser
Blue Highway.jpg
2 of 5  — Blue Highway, live on Mountain Stage 2002
Brian Blauser
Maura O'Connell.jpg
3 of 5  — Maura O'Connell singing live on Mountain Stage in 2002
Brian Blauser
Bing, Blisard, Judd.jpg
4 of 5  — Bing, Blisard, Judd
Brian Blauser
finale 10-02-2002.jpg
5 of 5  — Larry Groce and Company during the finale song, February 10, 2002.
Brian Blauser

Tags

Arts & Culture Mountain Stage Song of the Week
Adam Harris
Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, adam@mountainstage.org, 304-556-4900, @mtnadam
See stories by Adam Harris
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content