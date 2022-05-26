Listen: Our Song Of The Week By Doc Watson Comes From 2002

Another archive edition is in store for Mountain Stage listeners this week, recorded in 2002, with an all-star line-up including legendary acoustic guitarist Doc Watson. We’ll also hear sets from Tony Rice & Peter Rowan, Maura O’Connell, Blue Highway, Mike Seeger, and a trio of Appalachian traditional musicians Kirk Judd, Mike Bing and John Blisard.

Watson (March 3, 1923- May 29, 2012) joined us on Mountain Stage four times since 1988. The archetypal acoustic guitarist in folk and bluegrass genres, Watson’s music continues to inspire multiple generations of players with his deft picking and easy-going singing voice, as displayed in our Song of the Week, “Walk On Boy.”

Doc Watson-Walk On Boy, 2002 Doc Watson performing on Mountain Stage in 2002. Listen • 3:22

