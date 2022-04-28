Each week, Mountain Stage artistic director and co-founder Larry Groce handpicks the Song of The Week from the two-hour broadcast. An excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.
Listen: Kat Edmonson Has The Mountain Stage Song of the Week - 'Nobody Knows That'
In her fourth appearance on Mountain Stage, jazzy singer and songwriter Kat Edmonson performs a wonderful duo set accompanied by pianist Roy Dunlap. Our Song of the Week, “Nobody Knows That,” is a sweet and timeless love song, from the perspective of a friend longing for more from a lover with another on their mind.
Kat Edmonson - "Nobody Knows That", live on Mountain Stage
Jazzy pop singer Kat Edmonson performs her song "Nobody Knows That," on Mountain Stage in April of 2022.
And you don't know that in the end I was hoping we were more than friends. Nobody knows that. Nobody knows that. Nobody knows that but me.
Kat Edmonson - "Nobody Knows That"
On this week’s episode we also hear an enthralling set from piano power house Neal Francis and his band, songwriter, guitarist and singer Margaret Glaspy, progressive roots band River Whyless perform songs from their just released album MONOFLORA, and we cross oceans and cultures thanks to the captivating sound of Haiti’s Lakou Mizik. They’re all in live performance on these stations, starting Friday, April 29.
