Listen: Kat Edmonson Has The Mountain Stage Song of the Week - 'Nobody Knows That'

In her fourth appearance on Mountain Stage, jazzy singer and songwriter Kat Edmonson performs a wonderful duo set accompanied by pianist Roy Dunlap. Our Song of the Week, “Nobody Knows That,” is a sweet and timeless love song, from the perspective of a friend longing for more from a lover with another on their mind.

And you don't know that in the end I was hoping we were more than friends. Nobody knows that. Nobody knows that. Nobody knows that but me. Kat Edmonson - "Nobody Knows That"

