© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Buckhannon, W.Va. To Host 2023 World Marching Band Contest

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published April 15, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT
Marching band
Beachlane
/
Adobe Stock

A West Virginia community will host an international marching band competition next year.

The World Association of Marching Show Bands will hold the championship event in Buckhannon from July 17 to 24, 2023.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring this event to West Virginia and to heighten the exposure of our beautiful region and state to new audiences,” Randy Sanders, president of the association's Buckhannon host committee, said in a statement.

Applications have been submitted so far by 47 bands from 24 nations to compete in several disciplines, including marching performance, jazz, symphonic, percussion and auxiliary dance.

This year's event will be held July 11 to 16 in Bangkok, Thailand. The 2020 and 2021 championships were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement said the only other time in the event's 26-year history that the competition was held in the United States was in Palm Springs, California, in 2017.

Tags

Arts & Culture BuckhannonMarching BandWorld Association of Marching Show Bands
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content