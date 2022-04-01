WVU Coach Bob Huggins May Be Inducted Into Hall Of Fame

West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins is expected to be inducted into the sport’s hall of fame this year.

National sports reporter for The Athletic Shams Charania broke the story Thursday night that Huggins would be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in September.

Fellow 2022 inductees are reported to include National Basketball Association (NBA) players Tim Hardaway and Manu Ginobili, Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) star Swin Cash, and NBA coach George Karl.

WVPB reached out to the Hall of Fame and WVU Communications to confirm, but they did not immediately respond.

A Morgantown native, Huggins was named head men’s basketball coach at WVU in 2007. During his tenure, he led the team to 326 victories and 10 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Tournament appearances.

With 916 wins throughout his collegiate coaching career, Huggins has the eighth-most wins of any basketball coach in NCAA history.

Huggins was announced as a North American committee finalist for the Hall of Fame in February. He would join fellow West Virginians Jerry West and Hal Greer in receiving hall of fame honors.