Sternwheel Regatta Schedule Announced

The schedule for the Sternwheel Regatta in Charleston this summer has been released, with five days of concerts, food and fun.

Mayor Amy Goodwin, alongside members of the Charleston Regatta Commission, announced the 2022 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta schedule during a press conference at Haddad Riverfront Park on Thursday.

Running from June 30 through July 4, the schedule features a beer festival, a carnival, basketball tournaments and much more.

Music will span an array of genres and include performances from Everclear to Martina McBride, and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra

The namesake Sternwheel Boat Races will take place Sunday, July 3 at 1 p.m.

The regatta began in 1971 and grew into a 10-day festival that featured boats on the river, sternwheeler racing and plenty of music featuring national artists.

Thousands of people ventured to Charleston’s levee on the Kanawha River to celebrate its tradition and the historic boats that were a part of its history.

The regatta last took place in 2009.