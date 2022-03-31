© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Sternwheel Regatta Schedule Announced

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Chris Schulz
Published March 31, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT
Sternwheel Regatta
Eric Douglas
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
At sunset, sternwheel boats take their place along the levee in Charleston, West Virginia.

The schedule for the Sternwheel Regatta in Charleston this summer has been released, with five days of concerts, food and fun.

Mayor Amy Goodwin, alongside members of the Charleston Regatta Commission, announced the 2022 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta schedule during a press conference at Haddad Riverfront Park on Thursday.

Running from June 30 through July 4, the schedule features a beer festival, a carnival, basketball tournaments and much more.

Music will span an array of genres and include performances from Everclear to Martina McBride, and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra

The namesake Sternwheel Boat Races will take place Sunday, July 3 at 1 p.m.

The regatta began in 1971 and grew into a 10-day festival that featured boats on the river, sternwheeler racing and plenty of music featuring national artists.

Thousands of people ventured to Charleston’s levee on the Kanawha River to celebrate its tradition and the historic boats that were a part of its history.

The regatta last took place in 2009.

For a full schedule of events, visit the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Facebook page, facebook.com/charlestonsternwheelregatta .

Tags

Arts & Culture Sternwheel RegattaCharlestonCommunity EventsFourth of July
Chris Schulz
North Central/Morgantown Reporter/Producer, cschulz@wvpublic.org, 304-284-1497, @SchulzReports
See stories by Chris Schulz
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content