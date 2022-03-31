Listen: Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert Have Our Mountain Stage Song of the Week: “Bailout Blues”
This week’s episode of Mountain Stage features a pickers paradise, as we’re treated to sets from J2B2, the John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band, plus the GRAMMY-nominated bluegrass group Della Mae, 2019 IBMA Momentum Instrumentalist of the Year Tray Wellington and his band, plus topical singer-songwriter Crys Matthews, and a duo set from Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert, who have our Song of the Week.
In their second appearance together on the show, Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert perform their original song "Bailout Blues" from their most recent release, The Flowers That Bloom in Spring.
