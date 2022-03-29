© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Arts & Culture

Three Shuttered Schools In W.Va. Tourist Town Being Redeveloped

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published March 29, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT
Wooden classroom desks

Three former schools in a southern West Virginia tourist town are being transformed into a boutique hotel, apartments and town houses.

Gov. Jim Justice announced the $15 million project Monday being undertaken by Mountain Shore Properties LLC in Fayetteville. The town of about 2,800 residents is located near the New River Gorge Bridge and the newest U.S. national park.

Mountain Shore founder Charlie Wendell is a Fayetteville native. The real estate company will convert the former Fayetteville High School and adjacent middle school into a 45- to 50-room boutique hotel, Justice’s office said in a news release.

A neighboring elementary school will be converted into about two dozen apartment units. The school’s former gymnasium will be maintained as a community facility for the town, according to the statement, which did not specify how many town houses are included in the plan.

