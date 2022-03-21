© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Arts & Culture

A W.Va. Board Game And Honduran, Salvadoran Food In Moorefield On This West Virginia Morning

Published March 21, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, a new West Virginia board game combines the Mountain State’s resident monsters and some favorite dishes. Also, in this show, we meet a woman who has been serving up traditional Honduran and Salvadoran food at her restaurant in Moorefield.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Arts & Culture Inside AppalachiaMothmanMoorefieldBoard GameFood
