Listen: West Virginia Indie-Rocker William Matheny Has Our Mountain Stage Song of the Week

This week’s episode was recorded in Morgantown, West Virginia-without an audience- thanks to a gnarly snow and ice storm that took over the area. Our colleagues at WVU Arts & Entertainment helped us produce the show, even though it was cancelled for ticket holders, at the WVU Canady Creative Arts Center on the campus of West Virginia University.

We hear exciting sets from songwriter, producer and performer Matthew E. White, with songs from his latest, K Bay. Kentucky-based roots-rockers Bendigo Fletcher also join us, along with songwriter Andrea Von Kampen, the innovative banjo sounds of Tall Tall Trees, and a set from West Virginia’s own indie-rocker, William Matheny, who has our Song of the Week.

William Matheny - Bird of Youth, live on Mountain Stage WV indie-rocker William Matheny performs a new song from his upcoming album due sometime in 2022. Listen • 5:05

Accompanied by Bud Carroll on guitar, Craig Burletic on bass, Jeremy Batten on keyboards, and Clint Sutton on drums, Matheny performs “Bird of Youth,” a finely crafted piece of introspection, from his upcoming album, to be released later this year.

1 of 5 — Andrea Von Kampen, live on Mountain Stage Vasilia Scouras 2 of 5 — Bendigo Fletcher - live on Mountain Stage Vasilia Scouras 3 of 5 — Matthew E. White, live on Mountain Stage Vasilia Scouras 4 of 5 — Tall Tall Trees - live on Mountain Stage Vasilia Scouras 5 of 5 — William Matheny - live on Mountain Stage Vasilia Scouras

We just announced three new shows for later this year, including May 22 with Martin Sexton, June 19 with Southern Avenue and We Banjo 3, and July 24 with Robert Earl Keen on his "I'm Coming Home" Tour.