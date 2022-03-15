Adult Egg Hunt Begins In Southern W.Va. 

A non-profit in southern West Virginia is combining holiday traditions and social media to invite more people to visit their town.

Beginning this week, Harmony for Hope in Fayette County is sharing clues on Facebook and their website . The clues reveal the location of the golden egg in the town of Mount Hope.

Harmony for Hope is a non-profit that works to unite southern West Virginia with music, art and Appalachian heritage. Volunteers hope this unique Easter egg hunt encourages physical fitness while offering candy and up to $100 cash for those who find a golden egg.

Volunteers will post clues and hide one golden egg each week, for five weeks. The Easter egg hunt starts Saturday, March 19. One egg will be hidden each week for adults to find on the following dates:

Saturday, March 19



Saturday, March 26



Saturday, April 2nd



Saturday, April 9th



Friday, April 15th

Adults can find eggs within the city limits of Mount Hope. Winners can turn in the golden egg to claim a prize at the Coal Bucket Coffee Shop. Prizes include $50 gift cards and $100 cash.

The organization will also host a traditional egg hunt for children on Saturday, April 9th, at 1 p.m..

The Easter Egg hunt will be on the soccer field in Mount Hope. The rain date is April 16th at 1 p.m..

Not every egg is golden but each will have a prize.