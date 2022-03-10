Listen: Oshima Brothers Have The Mountain Stage Song of the Week: "Colorblind"

Our Spring broadcast season continues this weekend with another new episode as host Kathy Mattea welcomes Josh Ritter, Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, Dori Freeman, Oshima Brothers, and Jake Xerxes Fussell. Join us starting March 11 on these NPR Music stations.

In their debut appearance on Mountain Stage, Maine-based indie duo, Oshima Brothers brought songs from their recent album . Sean and Jamie Oshima have been creating music together since childhood, and they build a substantial sound together using live-looping techniques and rich layered harmony. Our Song of the Week, “Colorblind,” appears on their Dark ep1, released in March 2021.

Oshima Brothers - Colorblind, live on Mountain Stage Oshima Brothers perform "Colorblind," on Mountain Stage. Listen • 3:36

This week we also hear live performances from modern folk wordsmith Josh Ritter, who sings new songs and also reads a passage from his latest novel. Nashville-based Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, who are hosting two night birthday bash for Drew at the Ryman Auditorium this summer, bring us their trademark melodic and thoughtful songs. Guitarist and song-interpreter Jake Xerxes Fussell, and Galax, Virginia’s Dori Freeman round out the show.

1 of 6 — Josh Ritter, live on Mountain Stage Amos Perrine 2 of 6 — Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, live on Mountain Stage Amos Perrine 3 of 6 — Dori Freeman, live on Mountain Stage Amos Perrine 4 of 6 — Jake Xerxes Fussel, live on Mountain Stage Amos Perrine 5 of 6 — Oshima Brothers, live on Mountain Stage Amos Perrine 6 of 6 — Artists gather with host Kathy Mattea for the finale song. Amos Perrine

