Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Logo, 2021
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, Mountain Stage artistic director and co-founder Larry Groce handpicks the Song of The Week from the two-hour broadcast. An excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: Oshima Brothers Have The Mountain Stage Song of the Week: "Colorblind"

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published March 10, 2022 at 7:05 AM EST
Oshima Brothers, live on Mountain Stage
Amos Perrine
/
Mountain Stage
Oshima Brothers performing live on Mountain Stage. Tune in starting March 11 to hear this episode on our Mountain Stage affiliate stations.

Our Spring broadcast season continues this weekend with another new episode as host Kathy Mattea welcomes Josh Ritter, Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, Dori Freeman, Oshima Brothers, and Jake Xerxes Fussell. Join us starting March 11 on these NPR Music stations.

In their debut appearance on Mountain Stage, Maine-based indie duo, Oshima Brothers brought songs from their recent album . Sean and Jamie Oshima have been creating music together since childhood, and they build a substantial sound together using live-looping techniques and rich layered harmony. Our Song of the Week, “Colorblind,” appears on their Dark ep1, released in March 2021.

Oshima Brothers - Colorblind, live on Mountain Stage
Oshima Brothers perform "Colorblind," on Mountain Stage.
OshimaBrothersbyAmosPerrine6662.jpg

This week we also hear live performances from modern folk wordsmith Josh Ritter, who sings new songs and also reads a passage from his latest novel. Nashville-based Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, who are hosting two night birthday bash for Drew at the Ryman Auditorium this summer, bring us their trademark melodic and thoughtful songs. Guitarist and song-interpreter Jake Xerxes Fussell, and Galax, Virginia’s Dori Freeman round out the show.

1 of 6  — Josh Ritter, live on Mountain Stage
Amos Perrine
2 of 6  — Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, live on Mountain Stage
Amos Perrine
3 of 6  — Dori Freeman, live on Mountain Stage
Amos Perrine
4 of 6  — Jake Xerxes Fussel, live on Mountain Stage
Amos Perrine
5 of 6  — Oshima Brothers, live on Mountain Stage
Amos Perrine
6 of 6  — Artists gather with host Kathy Mattea for the finale song.
Amos Perrine

Join host Kathy Mattea this weekend for more live performance radio on these NPR Music stations and be sure to check out our podcast section so you don’t miss a note.

Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
See stories by Adam Harris
