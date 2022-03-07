Nonprofit Seeks Artists For Community's 250th Anniversary

A West Virginia community is marking the 250th anniversary of its founding, and the local arts council is looking for artists to help with the commemoration.

The Berkeley Arts Council plans an exhibition beginning in mid-May entitled Berkeley County, WV: Future, Present, Past, according to a news release. The council is seeking submissions for the exhibit that reflect the artist's interpretation of either a future vision or a present or past adventure, event, memory or experience in the county.

The event is open to artists throughout the continental United States, over the age of 18, working in any medium. Awards will be given in the visual arts category and the literary, music, performance and video category. More information is available on the Berkeley Arts Council website at berkeleyartswv.org.