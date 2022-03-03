© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Logo, 2021
Mountain Stage
For more than 30 years, Mountain Stage has been the home of live music on public radio. Produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each two-hour episode of Mountain Stage can be heard every week on more than 280 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org.

Listen: Nefesh Mountain has the Mountain Stage Song of the Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published March 3, 2022 at 7:05 AM EST
Nefesh Mountain, Live on Mountain Stage
BRIAN BLAUSER
/
Mountain Stage
Eric Lindberg and Doni Zasloff founded the group Nefesh Mountain. Hear them this weekend on "Mountain Stage."

Our 2022 spring broadcast season begins this weekend with our 38th anniversary show. Host Kathy Mattea welcomes Joshua Radin, Stephen Kellogg, Nefesh Mountain and Mink’s Miracle Medicine. Join the celebration on this week’s episode starting March 4 on Mountain Stage affiliate stations.

Since their arrival on the scene in 2015, Nefesh Mountain has been hailed as one of today’s formative boundary pushing Bluegrass/Americana bands. They’re among the first to truly give voice and openly represent Jewish American culture, tradition, values and spirituality in the world of American roots music.

On this week’s broadcast, Nefesh Mountain performed songs from their critically acclaimed latest, Songs of the Sparrow, and our Song of the Week, the band’s “A Mighty Roar,” which appears on their album Beneath The Open Sky.

Nefesh Mountain-A Mighty Roar, live on Mountain Stage
Nefesh Mountain live on Mountain Stage

Tune in this weekend to hear more from Nefesh Mountain, plus singer-songwriter Joshua Radin, accompanied by vocalist Allie Moss and guitarist Danny Black, a special solo set from Stephen Kellogg, and Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia-based rootsy alt-folk group Mink’s Miracle Medicine.

Join us on these stations starting this Friday, and stay tuned for more fresh episodes in the coming weeks.

Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
