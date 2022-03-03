Listen: Nefesh Mountain has the Mountain Stage Song of the Week

Our 2022 spring broadcast season begins this weekend with our 38th anniversary show. Host Kathy Mattea welcomes Joshua Radin, Stephen Kellogg, Nefesh Mountain and Mink’s Miracle Medicine. Join the celebration on this week’s episode starting March 4 on Mountain Stage affiliate stations.

Since their arrival on the scene in 2015, Nefesh Mountain has been hailed as one of today’s formative boundary pushing Bluegrass/Americana bands. They’re among the first to truly give voice and openly represent Jewish American culture, tradition, values and spirituality in the world of American roots music.

On this week’s broadcast, Nefesh Mountain performed songs from their critically acclaimed latest, Songs of the Sparrow, and our Song of the Week, the band’s “A Mighty Roar,” which appears on their album Beneath The Open Sky.

Nefesh Mountain-A Mighty Roar, live on Mountain Stage Listen • 4:57

Tune in this weekend to hear more from Nefesh Mountain, plus singer-songwriter Joshua Radin, accompanied by vocalist Allie Moss and guitarist Danny Black, a special solo set from Stephen Kellogg, and Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia-based rootsy alt-folk group Mink’s Miracle Medicine.

Join us on these stations starting this Friday, and stay tuned for more fresh episodes in the coming weeks.

