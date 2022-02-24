LISTEN: Lucinda Williams has the Mountain Stage Song of the Week from 2001

We have one more week of looking back to our archives ahead of our brand new spring broadcast season. Listen starting this week on our NPR Music stations for an archive episode recorded in December of 2001 featuring iconic Americana singer and sonwgwriter Lucinda Williams. Performing songs from her then-recent album Essence.

Our Song of the Week, “Get Right With God,” originally appears on Essence, and is performed here by Williams along with an all-star cast of players: Bo Ramsey and Doug Pettibone on guitar, Taras Prodaniuk on bass and Phil Parlapiano on keyboards, and drummer Don Heffington (who passed away on March 21, 2021).

Lucinda Williams- Get Right With God, live on Mountain Stage in 2001 Recorded on Mountain Stage in Dec. 12, 2001. Listen • 5:22

We’ll also hear performances by guitarist and songwriter Patty Larkin, a somewhat rare appearance by Americana’s beloved duo Buddy & Julie Miller, plus a bluegrass set from award winning musicians Jim Hurst & Missy Raines, and revered songwriting pair Dave Carter & Tracy Grammar. Sadly the folk world would mourn the loss of Carter just a few months after this recording, when he passed away from a heart attack in July, 2002.

1 of 5 — buddy-julie, 2001 Brian Blauser 2 of 5 — Dave Carter & Tracy Grammer, 2001 Brian Blauser 3 of 5 — Lucinda Williams, 2001 -2 Lucinda Williams appearing on Mountain Stage, Dec. 1, 2001 Brian Blauser 4 of 5 — Missy Raines & Jim Hurst, 2001 Brian Blauser 5 of 5 — Patty Larkin, 2001 Brian Blauser

