Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Logo, 2021
Mountain Stage
For more than 30 years, Mountain Stage has been the home of live music on public radio. Produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each two-hour episode of Mountain Stage can be heard every week on more than 280 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org.

LISTEN: Lucinda Williams has the Mountain Stage Song of the Week from 2001

West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Published February 24, 2022 at 7:05 AM EST
Lucinda Williams, 2001
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
Lucinda Williams performing on Mountain Stage in 2001.

We have one more week of looking back to our archives ahead of our brand new spring broadcast season. Listen starting this week on our NPR Music stations for an archive episode recorded in December of 2001 featuring iconic Americana singer and sonwgwriter Lucinda Williams. Performing songs from her then-recent album Essence.

Our Song of the Week, “Get Right With God,” originally appears on Essence, and is performed here by Williams along with an all-star cast of players: Bo Ramsey and Doug Pettibone on guitar, Taras Prodaniuk on bass and Phil Parlapiano on keyboards, and drummer Don Heffington (who passed away on March 21, 2021).

Lucinda Williams- Get Right With God, live on Mountain Stage in 2001
Recorded on Mountain Stage in Dec. 12, 2001.
Lucinda Williams on Mountain Stage, Dec. 2001

We’ll also hear performances by guitarist and songwriter Patty Larkin, a somewhat rare appearance by Americana’s beloved duo Buddy & Julie Miller, plus a bluegrass set from award winning musicians Jim Hurst & Missy Raines, and revered songwriting pair Dave Carter & Tracy Grammar. Sadly the folk world would mourn the loss of Carter just a few months after this recording, when he passed away from a heart attack in July, 2002.

1 of 5  — buddy-julie, 2001
Brian Blauser
2 of 5  — Dave Carter & Tracy Grammer, 2001
Brian Blauser
3 of 5  — Lucinda Williams, 2001 -2
Lucinda Williams appearing on Mountain Stage, Dec. 1, 2001
Brian Blauser
4 of 5  — Missy Raines & Jim Hurst, 2001
Brian Blauser
5 of 5  — Patty Larkin, 2001
Brian Blauser

Hear this special archive edition on these NPR Music stations starting Friday, February 25.

We're getting ready for new episodes starting soon, with performances from Joshua Radin, Stephen Kellogg, Nefesh Mountain, Josh Ritter, Matthew E. White, The Steel Wheels, Miko Marks and many more. Browse the broadcast schedule under our “On the Radio” tab at MountainStage.org

Mountain Stage
