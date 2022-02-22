© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Arts & Culture

Funding For Trails, Sidewalks, Bike Paths Announced In W.Va.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published February 22, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST
man riding a mountain bike
Takoburito
/
Adobe Stock

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has announced more than $8.3 million in projects for recreational trails, sidewalks, and biking and walking paths.

The 29 improvement projects in 21 counties will be funded by the Federal Highway Administration.

“This program will provide millions of dollars that is going to be put to work making our cities and towns easier to get around and making our beautiful park trails even more appealing and accessible to West Virginians of all abilities,” Justice said in a statement Monday.

The projects include nearly $1.1 million for sidewalk replacement in the city of Martinsburg, $934,000 for a bike and pedestrian path in Barboursville Park in Cabell County, and nearly $660,000 for replacement sidewalks in the Boone County community of Madison.

Other funding includes improvements along the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System and the Greenbrier River Trail, new bike trails within Cacapon State Park and the construction of boardwalk and observation areas along a trail within Twin Falls Resort Park.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
