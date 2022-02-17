Listen: The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week Is By Joan Armatrading, Recorded In 2003

Our look back to the Mountain Stage Archives continues this week as we time-travel to 2003 for a show featuring Joan Armatrading, Loudon Wainwright III, Keri Noble, Maktub, featuring Reggie Watts, and Austin, Texas’ Western-Swing legends Asleep At the Wheel.

Our Song of the Week, “In These Times,” comes from Armatrading, who appeared on Mountain Stage in support of her 2003 album Lovers Speak. It was the fifteenth studio album by the British singer-songwriter and her first in eight years, at that time, following the 1995 release of What's Inside.

From 2003: Joan Armatrading- In These Times Joan Armatrading performing "In These Times" on Mountain Stage in 2003. Listen • 3:27

We’ll also hear from Asleep at the Wheel, who just celebrated 50 years with us last fall, iconic folk singer Loudon Wainwright III, singer-songwriter Keri Noble, and a set from alt-rockers Maktub, featuring vocalist Reggie Watts who many will recognize as the bandleader for The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Join us starting Friday, February 18 on these NPR Music stations for this week’s Archive Edition of Mountain Stage.