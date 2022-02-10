© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Arts & Culture
Us & Them Logo
Us & Them
Peabody Award-winner Trey Kay brings us stories exploring all sides of the cultural issues that too often divide us.

No Justice in Augusta: Remembering a Little Known Race Riot

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Trey Kay
Published February 10, 2022 at 12:53 AM EST
Augusta Georgia Riot
Miami Herald
Charles Oatman in his A.R. Johnson Junior High School yearbook portrait. On Saturday, May 9, 1970, the news of the 16-year-old’s torture and brutal death caused long-simmering frustrations about racial injustice to boil over.

We can document almost everything around us with devices of all kinds, but in 1970, there were few cameras around when police opened fire on crowds in Augusta, Georgia.

A protest-turned-riot over the brutal murder of a Black teenager left six Black men dead from police bullets. There was never justice for any of the deaths, including 16-year-old Charles Oatman, who died in the Richmond County Jail. The story of that riot remains relatively unknown among Augusta residents both Black and white.

Us & Them host Trey Kay talks with podcast producer Sea Stachura about her award-winning work, “Shots in the Back: Exhuming the 1970 Augusta Riot.” Historians call it one of the largest uprisings of the Civil Rights Era in the Deep South. 

This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the Greater Kanawha Valley Fund, CRC Foundation and the West Virginia Humanities Council.

Charles Oatman in his A.R. Johnson Junior High School yearbook portrait. On Saturday, May 9, the news of the 16-year-old's torture and brutal death brought long-simmering frustrations about racial injustice to a boiling point.
Augusta Municipal Building
Augusta College Yearbook
Black protesters gather in front of the Municipal Building in Augusta, GA mid-afternoon on Monday, May 11 to demand answers from law enforcement officials about the circumstances of the death of Charles Oatman.
Hill's Food Store
Augusta Chronicle
On May 11, 1970, this was 9th Street (today it’s James Brown Blvd) at the intersection of D’Antignac Street in Augusta, GA, where working-class African American residents ransacked White-owned Hill’s Food Store.
White's Laundry, Augusta GA
Augusta Chronicle
White-owned Snow’s Laundry and Dry Cleaning in Augusta, GA goes up in flames after a firebombing.
Williams Beauty Supply and the Harlem Pawn Shop
Paine College Yearbook
Augusta policemen patrol while white-owned stores Williams Beauty Supply and the Harlem Pawn Shop burn.
Overturned Car
Paine College Yearbook
Policemen with shotguns occupy a part of Augusta where protesters overturned the car of a white motorist.
Augusta 6
New England Free Press / Library of Congress
"Don't mourn ... organize! Remember the Augusta six." poster from 1970.
Murrows2021_Awards-108.png
RTDNA - Edward R. Murrow Awards
Sea Stachura bobbles her award at the 2021 National Edward R. Murrow Honors in New York City.

Trey Kay
Radio journalist Trey Kay is host and producer of "Us & Them," a podcast devoted to telling stories from all sides of the Culture Wars. He co-produces the podcast with West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
