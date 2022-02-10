© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Logo, 2021
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: Todd Rundgren has our Song of the Week from 2003: Can We Still Be Friends

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published February 10, 2022 at 7:05 AM EST
Todd Rundgren, 2003
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
Musician, producer and songwriter Todd Rundgren seen here performing on Mountain Stage in 2003.

Our look back to our archives this week features performances by Todd Rundgren, Sonny Landreth, Steve Forbert, Stephen Fearing, The Code Talkers feat. Col. Bruce Hampton, and Richard X. Heyman, recorded live on Mountain Stage in 2003.

Rundgren, recently inducted by Patti Smith into the latest class of inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, performed an arrangement of his popular song, "Can We Still Be Friends," from his 1978 release Hermit of Mink Hollow.

Todd Rundgren-Can We Still Be Friends, from 2003
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Todd Rundgren visited Mountain Stage in 2003, and performed his popular 1978 single "Can We Still Be Friends."
Todd Rundgren, 2003

According to Wikipedia, the song reached #29 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 1994, the song made a prominent appearance in the film "Dumb and Dumber," for which Rundgren had composed the score. It also appears on the soundtrack for the 2001 film "Vanilla Sky," and the TV series "Nip/Tuck."

Robert Palmer would include the song on his album Secrets in 1979, and Mandy Moore released her version in 2003 from her album Coverage.

Join us starting Friday February 11 on these NPR Music stations for this week’s special Archive Edition of Mountain Stage, featuring performances by Rundgren, Sonny Landreth, Steve Forbert, Stephen Fearing, The Code Talkers feat. Col. Bruce Hampton and Richard X. Heyman.

Check out the rest of our Broadcast Schedule by clicking “On The Radio” at MountainStage.org for a glimpse at the rest of the classic episodes we’re revisiting ahead of our Spring season of fresh episodes, starting March 4.

Arts & Culture Mountain Stage Song of the Week
Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
See stories by Adam Harris
