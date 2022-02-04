© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Arts & Culture

‘Paradise Park, The Musical’ Debuts In Charleston

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published February 4, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST
3 bean salad.jpg
Courtesy Brian Marrs
/
The cast from the Charleston Light Opera Guild staging the song 3 Bean Salad from "Paradise Park, The Musical." The musical begins this weekend.

The Charleston Light Opera Guild is staging “Paradise Park, The Musical”, starting this weekend at the Guild Theater in Charleston.

The show is based on the 1992 feature film “Paradise Park,” written and directed by Martinsburg-born filmmaker Danny Boyd. He collaborated with Mountain Stage Creative Director Larry Groce to set the story to music.

This is the first time the Charleston Light Opera Guild has produced a non-Broadway show in it's 85-year history. That’s according to Nina Denton-Passinetti, the show’s director.

“We're proud we're presenting it. I don't think there's anyone that isn't,” Denton-Passinetti said. “Anybody who was reluctant in our group has been won over. They are kind of ‘Oh, yeah, I didn't even realize that's what was going on. But now it makes sense.’ And I think people will appreciate it.”

The show centers on poverty, religion, and people caring for each other through hard times, natural disasters and everyday life. The musical tells the story of an elderly woman in a West Virginia trailer park who dreams that God will come to their community and grant them all a wish.

“This West Virginia story, written by West Virginians, performed by West Virginians. It still speaks today, many years later after Danny originally wrote it,” Denton-Passinetti said.

Performances are Feb. 4 through 6 and Feb. 11 through 13. Tickets are available through the light opera guild website and at the theater office two hours before the show for $20 each. Visit the Charleston Light Opera Guild’s website for more information.

Eric Douglas
Eric is a native of Kanawha County who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. He has written for newspapers and magazines throughout his career. He is also an author, writing both nonfiction and fiction, including a series of thriller novels set in locations around the world. You can reach Eric at edouglas@wvpublic.org
