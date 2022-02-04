© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Nominations Sought For 2022 W.Va. Governor's Arts Awards

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published February 4, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST
Nominations for the 2022 West Virginia Governor's Arts Awards are open for submissions, with an awards presentation planned for next month.

The biennial awards recognize artists, art educators and arts organizations for their contributions to the state's arts community.

Nomination forms and descriptions of the 11 award categories are available at bit.ly/GovArtsAwards2022, the state Department of Arts, Culture and History said. Nominees must be residents living in West Virginia and organizations based, or doing a majority of business, in the state. The nominations deadline is Feb. 18.

A public awards presentation will be held at 6 p.m. March 1 at The Culture Center in Charleston.

Arts & CultureArtContestWest Virginia Governor's Arts Awards
